FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A beautiful Thanksgiving today, but but changes come next week

A powerful storm system that will bring several inches of snow to the northern plains this weekend, will sweep a strong cold front into the Suncoast by late Sunday night/Monday morning. This front will be the most potent we’ve seen in months, as it’ll bring widespread rainfall, gusty winds, (gusts on Monday could crank up to 30 mph), and much cooler air will filter in behind it, once the front passes through. Temperatures for highs early next week, may not get out of the mid 60′s, (roughly 10 degrees below our average high). And lows could dip down into the mid to upper 40′s; (average low is 57 degrees).