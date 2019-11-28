FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A beautiful Thanksgiving today, but but changes come next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The forecast today is something we can all be thankful for! Expect this Thanksgiving to be mostly sunny, with highs topping out in the low 80′s; (average is 76 degrees). So for all of the vacationers, family relatives, and friends, who are visiting the Suncoast, these next few days look to be fantastic! It’s great marketing for how wonderful our community is, as we’ll have pretty much the same conditions until Sunday. But big changes come our way by Sunday night.
A powerful storm system that will bring several inches of snow to the northern plains this weekend, will sweep a strong cold front into the Suncoast by late Sunday night/Monday morning. This front will be the most potent we’ve seen in months, as it’ll bring widespread rainfall, gusty winds, (gusts on Monday could crank up to 30 mph), and much cooler air will filter in behind it, once the front passes through. Temperatures for highs early next week, may not get out of the mid 60′s, (roughly 10 degrees below our average high). And lows could dip down into the mid to upper 40′s; (average low is 57 degrees).
So the bottom line is... try to get outside and enjoy this beautiful Suncoast weather over the next few days, because a big change is coming in the form of gusty winds, and cooler weather, which may be a bit of a shock to the system come early Tuesday morning.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving with your friends, family, or whoever you may be with on this sunny Thursday.
Meteorologist Josh Stone
