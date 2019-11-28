Firefighters respond to house fire in Sarasota on Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a home in Sarasota on Thanksgiving afternoon.
The fire took place in a home at the 1700 block of Country Meadows Drive.
According to firefighters, there was one person and one dog inside the house when the fire happened, but they did not suffer any injuries.
Fire crews received a call around 1:40 p.m and they quickly put the fire out.
There is no information yet on what caused the fire and this incident remains under investigation.
