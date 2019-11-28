Englewood Fire Department’s Calendar Sales to Benefit Local Family and Owners of Bakery

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - During this time of giving, many organizations across the Suncoast are hosting fundraisers or collecting for a certain cause. The Englewood Fire Department is no exception. For the last six years, the Englewood Fire Department has put together a calendar to sell before the end of the year - with the proceeds going towards their benevolent fund.
In the past, all the money made by selling these calendars would go towards helping the department and their families in times of need. However, this year, they’ll be helping other members of their Englewood family. Not firefighters, but the owners of a local bakery.
“Sitting down for dinner, and my husband says I forgot to buy a bottle of wine, and I told him we didn’t need it, but he insisted. So, he went to the store to go get it. He should’ve been back in five or six minutes,” Cecile Harrington remembered.
However, her husband, Kevin Harrington, was involved in this terrible accident three weeks ago - breaking almost every bone in his body and suffering from severe brain trauma.
“It was touch and go when he first got in there, but he’s out of ICU right now, so that’s a big step,” explained Cecile Harrington.
Cecile and Kevin Harrington opened Yum Yum Bakery 15 years ago, with their sweets and family-feel becoming a staple for the area. The bakery, though, has been closed since the accident three weeks ago, as the couple are the only bakers.
“We know he’s going to have a long recovery, and we’re here to help in any way we can,” Lt. Shane Williams, from the Englewood Fire Department, told us.
With no income and piles of medical bills, the Englewood Fire Department said they knew they had to do something to help one of their biggest supporters.
“We all immediately jumped on board. Just like they don’t hesitate to sponsor us, we didn’t hesitate to try and raise money to help them during this time of need,” explained Lt. Shane Williams.
Proceeds from the calendar sales, as well as donations made at the department’s Chili Cook Off on December 7th, will be given to the Harrington family.
“They are so awesome. It’s really humbling. I’ve never had to ask anyone for anything before. It’s just really nice to know that people are like that and will give,” Cecile Harrington expressed.
The calendars are $10 each, and information on where you can buy one can be found here.
“One of the great things about working for a fire department is that we like to help people on the job, but when we’re off duty, we like to help out in any way possible. If it’s for the community, it’s what we do,” Lt. Shane Williams expressed.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.