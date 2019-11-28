Beautiful weather is something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect the spectacular weather to continue on Thursday with a high in the low 80′s inland and upper 70′s near the coast. Conditions should be perfect to walk off some of those extra calories you will be eating for the Holiday.
If you plan on boating it should be ideal with winds around 5-10 kts. and seas less than 2 feet. The winds and seas should stay that way through Saturday as well.
Thursday night skies will be clear and lows will be warm dropping down into the low 60′s. For your shopping pleasure on Black Friday expect mild temperatures in the morning and warm in the afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday and a high of 81.
Saturday look for another beauty with more of the same expected as high pressure continues to dominate our weather. The high will be around 80 and mostly sunny skies expected.
Sunday we may see a few more clouds around as winds pick up from the SW and brings in some additional low level moisture. It will still be nice with partly cloudy skies expected.
Winds will be increasing on Sunday to 15-20 kts. later in the day and coastal advisories may be issued so boaters beware.
The actual cold front will move through on Monday morning but we could see some pre-frontal action prior to the front moving through. The rain chance increases to 40% late Sunday night and stays elevated through sunrise on Monday.
We will see mainly showers with the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms in the mix. Winds will switch around to the NW at 5-15-20 mph on Monday and only allow temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s.
Monday night and Tuesday morning expect some pretty chilly weather with lows in the mid to upper 40′s away from the water and near 50 at the beaches.
