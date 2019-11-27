Warm weather expected as we head into Thanksgiving day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We all have something to be thankful for and that is the weather for this Thanksgiving. High pressure will keep skies generally clear through Saturday with highs a few degrees above average.
Look for sunny skies on Wednesday and highs in the upper 70′s near the coast and low 80′s inland winds will be light out of the east.
Wednesday night mostly fair skies and lows in the low 60′s to start the day on Thursday. High pressure will stay put and bring another beautiful day with sunny skies on Thanksgiving and a high around 80.
This beautiful weather will continue through Saturday and then things start to transition as a cold front gets close on Sunday. This front will be a game changer as temperatures behind it will be some of the coldest we’ve seen thus far this Fall.
Sunday look for partly cloudy skies and winds picking up from the SW at 15-20 mph and small craft advisories will be issued more than likely for Suncoast waters and the winds and seas will stay up through Monday.
The winds will be switching around to the NW on Monday morning which will bring in the coldest air of the season. We will see highs some 6-10 degrees below average through Tuesday. The high on Monday will be in the low 70′s and only in the mid 60′s on Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40′s over much of the area.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.