Record delays on the roadways expected for Thanksgiving Eve travel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. This year is expected to have the second largest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2000.
AAA predicts about 4.4 million Americans will fly this Thanksgiving holiday, with about 210,000 of those flyers being Floridians. That's an increase of about 4.3% for Florida flyers compared to last year.
Experts say people who are flying should arrive at the airport at least two hours early so they can make it through the security lines in time for their flights. Sarasota AAA Travel Agent, Sue Fitzgerald, also reminds travelers to double check their bags before going through security.
“Wrapped presents, if you’re taking presents early, make sure that they’re unwrapped. If you’re bringing food, make sure it’s something that can fly between the cities that you’re going with. Cans present a problem on flights. Remember the 3-1-1 rule. Which is three ounces in a one quart bag and you’re allowed one of those to be able to take on the plane,” Fitzgerald said.
On the roadways, AAA predicts over 49 million Americans will drive to their destination this Thanksgiving holiday. Of that number, about 2.6 million people hitting the road are expected to be Floridians. This is a 3% increase in Florida drivers on the roads compared to last year. AAA said the increase in drivers can be attributed to things like lower gas prices, increased wages, and more households having disposable income.
AAA said on Wednesday drivers can expect their trip to take up to four times the amount it usually takes them due to traffic. It’s predicted drivers will see the most congestion on Florida highways between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.
