Local pet owner relieved to see animal cruelty bill signed

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A new bill to protect animals across the country was recently signed by the President.
That legislation tracing its roots to the Suncoast.
President Trump signing a bill introduced by Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan and South Florida Congressman Ted Deutch banning extreme forms of animal cruelty and torture.
This comes after several cases of animal cruelty this year.
Dumpster dog may ring a bell.
ABC 7 got a chance to catch up with the owner of Daisy who now goes by Liberty.
Alongside was her sister Daphne who too is a victim of animal cruelty.
Their owner says he’s relieved this bill was signed.
“There’s finally something that has some teeth to it so this won’t happen again”, says Patrick Mahoney.
A bill that will now protect animals from animal cruelty.
When Patrick Mahoney isn’t helping put out forest and wildfires, his top priority is his four rescue animals which include Liberty and Daphne.
Liberty was found in a dumpster over the summer by two waste management workers.
Daphne was found tied to a pole.
Abuse Mahoney says has lasting affects on his pets.
“Because Daphne was tied to a pole a lot of noises spook her”,says Mahoney.
Under the new bill signed by the President, The PACT Act or the the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act prohibits intentional acts of serious bodily harm to an animal.
People who are found guilty of animal cruelty will now be faced with federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.
“It’s long passed due. These animals are being abused everyday and people who are doing it are getting off”,says Mahoney.
Back in July ABC 7 had a chance to catch up with Liberty and her owner Patrick Mahoney after he adopted her.
He says his stance still remains the same, he’d want anyone with a history of animal cruelty to be listed on a registry.
