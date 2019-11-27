First Alert Weather: Travel woes across the Nation but the Suncoast has some of the best weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure begins to move into the Atlantic today keeping our winds out of the east or while our temperatures continue to remain mild. Our high today will be in the upper 70′s with only passing fair-weather clouds. As night falls patchy fog may form inland and areas of dense fog will form in north Florida. Travelers on the roads late tonight or early tomorrow will encounter the fog and it may impact their journey. Fog will move into coastal waters on Thursday morning and burn off by mid-morning as a front approaches.