Behind-the-scenes at Yoder’s Amish Village on Pie Day!
By ABC7 Staff | November 27, 2019 at 11:59 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 11:59 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pie Day at Yoder's Amish Village is a Sarasota tradition.

People start lining up at 6am the day before Thanksgiving at the restaurant and shop on Bahia Vista Street to pick up their pre-ordered pies. They'll sell around 7,000 pies in a single day, with around 2,500 pumpkin alone!

Even our own Linda Carson can’t resist!

Linda Carson in line at Yoder's on Pie Day, the day before Thanksgiving. (Source: WWSB)

Even though the pies are pre-ordered, the manager says people always worry their pies will be mistakenly sold. But never fear - if you ordered a pie, it'll be there.

Enjoy this video, which gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the pie making process.

