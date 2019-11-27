Behind-the-scenes at Yoder’s Amish Village on Pie Day!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pie Day at Yoder's Amish Village is a Sarasota tradition.
People start lining up at 6am the day before Thanksgiving at the restaurant and shop on Bahia Vista Street to pick up their pre-ordered pies. They'll sell around 7,000 pies in a single day, with around 2,500 pumpkin alone!
Even our own Linda Carson can’t resist!
Even though the pies are pre-ordered, the manager says people always worry their pies will be mistakenly sold. But never fear - if you ordered a pie, it'll be there.
Enjoy this video, which gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the pie making process.
