SCF seeks funding for new Parrish campus

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) -The State College of Florida is hoping to receive $9.5 million from the state to go towards the development of their Parrish campus.
The new campus is 74 acres and is located on Erie Road. That funding would go towards the $25 million needed for phase one of development, which includes a 60,000 foot multipurpose building.
Through focus groups, SCF found that people in the Parrish community are interested in courses related to Agribusiness and Environmental Science.
The Parrish campus is being developed to keep up with the growth in that area.
"We want to be able to educate and retain our talent in our community. When students find it more convenient to leave Manatee County and go somewhere else to get that education, they typically will find work there as well. So to keep that talent, we want to be where they need us to be so they can live where they want to live and continue their careers in Manatee County," said SCF's President, Carol Probstfeld.
Phase one of the campus should be complete in the next three to five years. But, starting this winter SCF will offer non-credit courses at the YMCA in Parrish to establish a presence in the community.
