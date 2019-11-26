Manatee County man accused of pulling out gun during dispute with neighbor

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man is accused of pulling out a handgun and pointing it at a neighbor during a dispute last Friday.
Deputies say around 6:30pm on 9th Avenue West, the victim was at his home and in the process of selling a trailer when he was approached by 56-year-old Tracy Lee Austin.
The victim told Austin to leave the property and as he got closer to him, Austin allegedly pulled out a black handgun, pointing it at the victim’s head.
Deputies say the victim grabbed Austin’s hand and they struggled over the weapon. A person in the home came out and tackled Austin, freeing the weapon, which was handed to a witness.
The sheriff’s office was called and arriving deputies found the victim with others holding Austin to the ground.
The deputy ordered Austin to stop resisting, but says Austin fought while being handcuffed, cussing and spitting blood while the deputy worked to secure Austin’s hands.
Austin was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital for minor abrasions and then to the Manatee County Jail without further incident.
The sheriff’s office says Austin did not have a concealed weapons permit. Austin is charged with assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, unlicensed firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.