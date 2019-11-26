First Alert Weather: Suncoast warm-up starts today

The pattern will begin to breakdown over the weekend and alow a stronger cold front to approach our area. For a short time before the cold front moves into the Suncoast our air will begin to moisten due to shifting winds. When the front moves past Sunday night we will get a slight chance for showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm during the night. On Monday the winds will pick up and cooler air will move in and drop our high temperatures into the 60′s.