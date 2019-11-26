First Alert Weather: Suncoast warm-up starts today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large weather pattern known for producing stagnant weather systems is in place across the country. This will keep an area of high pressure as our weather driver for the next six days. The high pressure area will produce a warm-up across the Suncoast with warmer than average temperatures developing and lasting into the weekend. It will also suppress rain chances and bring mostly sunny skies for our Thanksgiving holiday week.
The pattern will begin to breakdown over the weekend and alow a stronger cold front to approach our area. For a short time before the cold front moves into the Suncoast our air will begin to moisten due to shifting winds. When the front moves past Sunday night we will get a slight chance for showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm during the night. On Monday the winds will pick up and cooler air will move in and drop our high temperatures into the 60′s.
