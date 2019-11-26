Chilly start to Tuesday and then warmer weather for the rest of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather most of this week will be something we should all be thankful for. It will be cool on Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s a for inland areas and mid 50′s near the coast which may not make some people happy but just wait for the rest of the week.
High pressure will build in throughout the day on Tuesday and we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70′s near the coast and mid 70′s elsewhere. There will be no chance for any rainfall through Sunday as this dome of high pressure continues to dominate our weather.
Wednesday will not be as cool to start the day with lows in the upper 50′s which is typical for this time of year. Once again there will be plenty of sunshine through the day allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 70′s to low 80′s.
For Thanksgiving day expect more beautiful weather with highs in the low 80′s under mostly sunny skies. In fact this same weather can be expected right through Sunday no exceptions. It is going to be nice.
Late Sunday we will start to see and increase in cloudiness as a cold front begins to move in. This front will bring chance for showers overnight on Sunday and cooler weather to follow for Monday with highs on Monday in the low 70′s.
