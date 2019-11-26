Bradenton man accused of robbing door-to-door salesman with a sword

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is accused of using a sword to rob a victim selling home alarm systems.
Deputies say around 12:45pm on Nov. 22, the victim was on 37th Avenue Drive East going to door-to-door to sell home alarm systems. He was returning to his parked car when deputies say he was approached by 40-year-old Kyle Leonard of 36th Avenue East, who grabbed an iPad from the victim’s hands and ripped an ID card around a lanyard off his neck.
When the victim tried to get his belongings back, deputies say Leonard pulled a sword from his vehicle and held it in a threatening manner.
Deputies responded and arrested Leonard, charging him with armed robbery.
