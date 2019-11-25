Some families in Newtown getting a lending hand before Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and a local organization is lending a helping hand to families in need, not only by providing them with the essentials of a Thanksgiving meal but by providing a way to make their voices heard.
Natasha Ellis is preparing for one of her favorite holidays. But this year, it hasn’t been easy for her and her family.
“Jobs don’t pay you as much as you need to get by, so you’re pinching a penny here and there throughout the year,” she said.
Thanks to turkey giveaways she’s able provide the main course this Thanksgiving, which brings her family together even during tough times.
“It’s small but it’s a big part of what the day is going to be,” said Ellis.
She thanks the Hunger 4 Knowledge Foundation. On Sunday, they passed out dozens of turkeys to families in Newtown.
“We thought it’ll be a good idea to come to our community and give back to them because they have given so much to us,” said the event’s organizer Edward James.
By their truck was a table with volunteers getting people registered to vote. While they do this annually, this year is critical as elections are underway next year. Also, Sarasota County Commissioners recently voted to redistrict the county. Newtown being affected.
“It is something while we are more pressed to get more people out to vote, get more people to register because unfortunately if you’re not on the table, you’re on the menu and they ate us up on the menu and went ahead and voted against,” said Kaveecia Moore, Treasurer for the Sarasota Democratic Black Caucus.
A move the Newtown community is very vocal about.
“Just as important it is to give back to our community, is just as important that our community participates in the politics of our community,” said Moore.
This is the 5th year this turkey giveaway takes place. They have since passed out more than 2,000 turkeys and registered dozens to vote.
