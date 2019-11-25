Sarasota man accused of shooting gun in air, pointing it at victim

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bail bondsman was arrested last week after deputies say he fired a gun in the air and pointed it at a person.
The sheriff's office was called to a property in Sarasota around 9pm on Monday that has two residences on it. The victim told deputies that the water in her home was not working and she went to check out the well behind the home.
While walking there, she and another person were confronted by 55-year-old Eddy Lima, who is a bond agent with Affordable Bail Bonds. The victim says he fired one shot into the air and then said, "Take another step and I'll f***ing kill you."
The victim says the person with her returned to the home while she continued to the well, which is when she says Lima pointed the gun at her, keeping his finger on the trigger and calling her a slur in Spanish. When she got to the well, she called 911.
Deputies responded and searched for Lima, but did not locate him until the following day when he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
He was released on $50,000 bond provided by Affordable Bail Bonds.
