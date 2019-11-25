New traffic pattern now in effect on U.S. 41 in Downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s a new traffic alert for drivers who frequent Downtown Sarasota.
Construction crews say the work on U.S. 41 in Downtown Sarasota is ahead of schedule.
It’s a project that will add roundabouts at 10th street, 14th Street and Fruitville Road.
Now, crews are starting construction on the roundabout at Fruitville Road.
Effective Monday, traffic going south on U.S. 41 will no longer be able to turn left at Fruitville Road.
Drivers traveling north on 41, will no longer be able to turn left onto Boulevard of the Arts, but there are recommended detours.
The following map posted by the project managers shows in yellow where drivers can re-route to Fruitville Road if they’re driving south on 41. Project managers suggest drivers turn left on 10th street instead, then right on Lemon to Fruitville.
Drivers who need to get to Boulevard of the Arts are asked to continue north on U.S. 41 until making a left turn on 10th Street.
The detour will lead drivers back south to Boulevard of the Arts.
“We’ve been driving on it for the last couple of days and it is a little bit of a challenge," said Scot Haug, a visitor of Sarasota. "Last night, we went down to get gas and it was a little bit of a maze to get through all the traffic cones and stuff, but it seems like it was set up good and it’s just the price of new construction in the area.”
As of Sunday through Wednesday, crews said there will also be lane closures in each direction of U.S. 41 from Gulf Stream Avenue to Boulevard of the Arts from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
As a result of this night time work, crews said all traffic will be shifted to the east side of U.S. 41.
Drivers won’t be able to turn left onto Boulevard of the Arts until late January of 2020.
The left turn onto Fruitville will be closed until next fall.
