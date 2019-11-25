First Alert Weather: A chill in the air today before a warm-up starts tomorrow

The high that drives our weather this week will begin to slide east and shift our winds to the east tomorrow. This will start the warm-up that takes us to the upper 70′s tomorrow and hit 80 by Wednesday. Skies will remain mostly sunny into the weekend. Another front will sink south on Wednesday night but it will pass without bringing much cooler air and will not produce rain. Its main effect will be to reinforce the dry air in place. The next chance for showers and cool weather comes with the next significant front on Sunday night.