Man stabbed at a Circle K in Bradenton, deputies searching for suspect

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect who stabbed a man at a Circle K convenience store in Bradenton.
Deputies say that the incident took place Monday morning around 4:45 a.m. at the store on U.S. 301 Boulevard. Deputies say they found the victim, a 51-year-old man, on the floor of the store with a stab wound to his lower left side.
According to deputies, it appears that the victim was stabbed outside the store and stumbled inside before collapsing.
Emergency crews responded and transported the victim to Blake Medical Center where he is recovering from surgery and remains in stable condition.
Deputies say that the victim provided a brief description of the suspect, which he said was a white male, with bushy hair and wearing dark clothing and he believes that he recognized him from day labor.
No other details of the case are available at this time.
Anyone with any information on this case should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
