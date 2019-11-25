City council planning to add new rules for fishing at Venice Fishing Pier

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Shark fishing has officially been banned from the Venice Fishing Pier, and now the city council plans to add some new rules when it comes to fishing at the South Jetty.
For years, fishermen have been able to use the South Jetty overnight.
The park is technically closed from midnight until 6:00 a.m., but officials have always allowed overnight parking to be open for those who want to fish overnight.
However, recent complaints that non-fishermen have been taking advantage of that rule, has resulted in city council to the park for everyone at midnight.
“I don’t think it’s harmed anything and it’s been this way for a very long time,” Captain Jamie Bostwick, a fisherman, said.
This new rule would go into effect after city council votes on the final reading of it on December 10th.
