33-year-old man arrested on multiple burglary and arson charges

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested a 33-year-old Osprey man in connection to arson and a string of burglaries.
Detectives say John Hicks committed the string of crimes between July and August.
In one incident, equipment was stolen from a Sarasota construction site. In another, a Sarasota gas station was broken into and robbed.
A Nokomis convenience store was broken into, burglarized and then lit on fire and one other business was lit on fire.
Thousands of dollars in damage was reported.
Hicks arraignment is scheduled for next Wednesday.
