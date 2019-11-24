Members of multiple businesses on the Suncoast team up for invasive cleanup of Sister Keys on Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple businesses across Sarasota County came together on Saturday for an invasive cleanup of the Sister Keys.
Members of Sarasota Bay Watch team up with The Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant, Longboat Key Turtle Watch, Suncoast Waterkeepers, St. Stephan’s Episcopal, Whitney’s and the Town of Longboat Key on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for the invasive cleanup.
30 volunteers worked to help Longboat Key keep the keys in their “natural” state.
Sarasota Bay Watch has a yearly cleanup in April and the invasive cleanup in November.
