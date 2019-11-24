First ever Coastal Rowing Regatta concludes at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The area’s first Coastal Rowing Regatta has wrapped up from this weekend at South Lido, and this one is a little different that your traditional rowing competition.
The event saw athletes sprinting from the beach to their boatm wrapping bouys, and then racing back on sand to the finish line.
Bolles took home first place in the Men’s Quad C4X competition and Treasure Coast Rowing Club collected the first place prize in the Women’s Quad C4X competition.
In the Masters Events, Ryan Worth and Julie Brown won first place in the Men’s and Women’s C1X Single contests, and Valadymer Hrechka and Olexsander Zolotko collected the first place victory in the Men’s Double C2X competition.
In the Women’s Double C2X contest, Chyanna Knight and Denise Danenberg won first place.
The Mixed Double C2X competition saw Karen Wiegandt and Laura Brown win the contest for Sarasota Crew.
The U.S. Rowing Federation is trying to develop coastal rowing here on the Suncoast.
The area has hosted many prestigious rowing championships at Nathan Benderson Park, which puts the Suncoast on the map.
