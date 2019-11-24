Colder Weather Is Short Lived

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The front has moved across south Florida and brought with it a blast of cooler air. We will have quiet and lovely conditions for the start of the work week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70′s for highs on Monday. Overnight we will be chilly with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 50′s, with readings running below normal. Water levels at some of the area beaches continue elevated with a high risk of rip currents through this evening. By midweek, the warm up begins. We will see a cold front push in across the Gulf but it is a dry front so rain is not in the forecast and the weather will only stay dry and not turn cold for Wednesday through Thursday. The forecast for the holiday period will be highs in the 80′s with mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will approach the state on Sunday and this front will support some showers. Cooler weather should move in behind that front for the start of the following week.