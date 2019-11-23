Cold Front Moves In Tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A Line of showers stretching into the northern Gulf and parts of the Big Bend and Nature Coast is associated with a cold front currently over the Sunshine State. Showers will start moving into the region overnight. By tomorrow morning around 10 am, we can expect to see clearing skies across central Florida. The front will clear the state around noon as the front exits to the south. After mild overnight temps tonight, highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler as cooler, drier air filters into the peninsula behind the front. Temperatures will be chilly towards the start of the week with a midweek warm up. For the holiday forecast, expect to see temperatures in the low 80′s. It will be the perfect day to enjoy being outdoors with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. The next front is scheduled to come through on Sunday of next weekend. For the tropics TS Sebastien is in the Central Atlantic and moving to the NE around 31 mph. He should be dissipating over the next few days. The hurricane season is officially over at the end of the month.