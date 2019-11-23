Tens of thousands of people expected to enjoy Englewood Beach Waterfest this weekend

ENGLEWOOD BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Organizer's say this year's Englewood Beach Waterfest will be bigger and better than ever before.
“We’re expecting 74 boats, it’s going to be the largest offshore powerboat race in the United States," said Steve Gardiner, President of the Englewood Beach Waterfest. "When we started this five years ago, this is our fifth anniversary, so we have boats from eleven different states and two foreign countries.”
Before all the high powered races on the water, thousands of people enjoying tonight’s block party on Dearborn Street, getting up close and personal with the teams.
“This is sort of the season finale here in Englewood and it’s a fantastic opportunity, my first time here but the team’s been here many times in the past,” said Miles Jennings, a driver for the Miss Geico powerboat. “They always love coming here, they always feel so welcome, the crowds really, really enjoy the racing and they’re so welcoming to all the teams.”
The powerboat races kick off at 10am on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the racing, there’s lots of food and exhibits. They are expecting 40,000 people this weekend. Julie and Scott Sauder are visiting from Ohio.
They had a chance to see some of the practice runs today and will experience the races for the first time this weekend.
“Ut’s exciting, we’re watching them put the boats in and to be here and watch them powering up like this, it’s pretty exciting,” said Julie Sauder.
“When they start the motors it vibrates the ground and it’s really, really awesome,” said Scott Sauder.
Englewood Beach Waterfest is happening all weekend long. For more information you can click on this link https://englewoodbeachwaterfest.com/.
