Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Friday evening in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a traffic crash on Friday evening in Sarasota.
Troopers say that the accident took place around 7:15 p.m. on Bee Ridge Road and Cattleman Road.
According to troopers, Robert Gerngross was traveling westbound on Bee Ridge Road on his 2007 Yamaha YP400 motorcycle. Troopers say that he was inside the left turn lane and approaching Cattlemen Road when he fell off the motorcycle.
The motorcycle came to its rest on the roadway and did not make contact with any other vehicles.
Gerngross was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.