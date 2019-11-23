Deputies searching for missing 48-year-old man last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are searching for a missing 48-year-old man who was last seen at a Motel 6 in Bradenton on Friday.
The Motel 6 is located at the 660 block of 67th Street Circle East in the E-40 Zone.
Deputies say a family member says that several text messages were sent from Michael Mosher saying that he was going to harm himself.
According to deputies, Mosher’s cell phone was used somewhere around the 700 block of University Parkway, and later on Clark Road near the entrance to Myakka State Park in Sarasota County.
Mosher weighs around 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
