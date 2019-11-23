A cold front will bring a change for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All week long the weather has been outstanding along the Suncoast and now that the weekend is here a cold front comes in to ruin everything right?
Not so fast, this cold front will bring a chance for rain but most of that will occur while we sleep on Sunday morning. By sunrise on Sunday the cold front should be just about clearing our viewing area in S. Sarasota County as it heads toward S. Florida.
Saturday is looking great with mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and a high temperature around 80 degrees. Winds will be light out of the SE switching around to the SW later in day.
Expect increasing cloudiness Saturday evening as the front approaches from the northwest. We may even see a few widely scattered showers out ahead of the front on Saturday evening. The line of showers with the actual front should be moving through around 3 to 7 a.m. Some of the storms could bring some light to moderate rainfall at times.
The rain chance early Sunday morning is high at 60%. It tapers off to 40% chance after sunrise. By noon everyone should be seeing partly cloudy skies with winds coming in from the NW at 10-15 mph. The low on Sunday morning will be warm right around 68 degrees. The high on Sunday will be in the low to mid 70′s.
Sunday night clear and cooler with a low in the mid 50′s low 50′s well inland. Monday look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 72 degrees.
Tuesday we start out in the mid 50′s and warm to near 80 by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
The rest of next week looks nice with generally mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80′s for the rest of the week including Thanksgiving with no chance for rain.
