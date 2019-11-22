Two life sentences for man who sexually abused child

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was found guilty Thursday of capital sexual battery involving a child under the age of 12.
Kristopher Tetreault, 36, was arrested in May after the victim told detectives she had been sexually battered by Tetreault multiple times since October 2018. The victim says Tetreault told her that if she told anyone, people would blame her.
On Thursday following a four-day trial, a jury found Tetreault guilty on two counts and a judge sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences.
