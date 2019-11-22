One dead following early morning crash in Manatee County

The intersection of Singletary Road and Rexrode Road in Manatee County. (Source: Google Maps)
By ABC7 Staff | November 22, 2019 at 12:38 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 12:38 PM

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead following an early morning accident in Manatee County.

Around 5am Friday, Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a four-door Hyundai was traveling west on Singletary Road, approaching Rexrode Road, when they failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle went off the road and through a wire fence, then hit an oak tree.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 239-938-1800.

