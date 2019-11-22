First Alert Weather: Cold front moves in this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shifting winds have brought higher humidity to the Suncoast and increased morning temperatures by 5 to 8 degrees. The trend toward higher humidity will continue into the weekend. We will see a few more clouds today and it will be a slightly warmer but generally today will be similar to yesterday. Daytime highs will be in the low 80′s and skies will be mostly sunny.
Tomorrow we will cloud up in the second half of the day as a front approaches. This will bring a chance for overnight showers Saturday into Sunday. We will clear and turn breezy and cooler on Sunday afternoon. The cooler temperatures will last for a few days before we warm again.,
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.