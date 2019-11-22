First Alert Weather: Cold front moves in this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shifting winds have brought higher humidity to the Suncoast and increased morning temperatures by 5 to 8 degrees. The trend toward higher humidity will continue into the weekend. We will see a few more clouds today and it will be a slightly warmer but generally today will be similar to yesterday. Daytime highs will be in the low 80′s and skies will be mostly sunny.