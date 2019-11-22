FDOT holds public meeting on diverging diamond project at I-75 and Clark Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The interchange at I-75 and Clark Road in Sarasota will see a major facelift in about a year-and-a-half. During a public meeting Thursday, people learned all about FDOT’S plans to create an eight-lane diverging diamond similar to the one built at University Parkway.
“This whole area is rapidly growing, FDOT is trying to make sure that we keep up with that growth, this interchange is no different" said Kevin Ingle with the Florida Department of Transportation. "We’re trying to make sure that we increase the capacity of the interchange,that we can get people and goods through the interchange.”
As part of this project the on and off ramps will be reconstructed as well as a 12-foot auxiliary lane on I-75. Also, a noise barrier wall, sidewalks and bike lanes will be added along Clark Road.
Doris Glenn lives in the Windward Isles development near the interchange. She’s in full support of this project.
“After I seen it here I think it’s great, I don’t think there will be a problem with it,” said Glenn.
Steve Sarner lives down the road from the interchange. He has mixed feelings about this.
“Hopefully it’ll alleviate some of the congestion that we’ve got going on, but it seems like a lot of construction in a very small area,” said Sarner.
Thursday people gave their input and had all their questions answered. FDOT says the total cost of this diverging diamond project at I-75 and Clark Road is around 51 million dollars. It’s expected to get underway in the Summer of 2021 and it’ll take about two years to complete.
