Deputies arrest man, teen for armed robbery in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies took a 23-year-old man suspect in an armed robbery into custody Friday morning while he was apparently exfoliating.
Trentin Richardson of Parrish and a 17-year-old girl are accused of robbing a retail store on the 13000 block of South Tamiami Trail in Osprey around 2:30am Monday.
Deputies say a clerk heard an alarm go off, indicating an emergency exit had been used at the rear of the store. Outside, deputies say the clerk saw Richardson with a cart full of merchandise.
When confronted, deputies say Richardson pulled out a gun, holding the victim at gunpoint while loading the stolen goods into a car driven by the 17-year-old girl.
Both suspects then fled.
Deputies say fingerprints at the scene connected Richardson to the crime and surveillance video showed Richardson and the teen placing items in the cart before Richardson ran out the emergency exit to meet the teen who had brought the vehicle around to the back of the store.
Richardson was arrested Friday morning, apparently while he was exfoliating, and the sheriff's office shared that picture on Facebook, writing, "There's no shame in his game, so there's no shame in ours. Richardson, whose tattoo aptly says, "(expletive) B.P.D.," doesn't seem to like the cops and likewise, we don't like when people break the law."
Richardson and the teen are both charged with robbery with a firearm. Richardson is being held in the Sarasota County Jail on $100,000 bond while the teen was taken to the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Deputies say the stolen merchandise was recovered.
