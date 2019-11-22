Cold front to bring some changes over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Since Monday skies have been clear as high pressure continues to dominate our weather. The cool starts to the days is about over as well as lows will be close to average for this time of year which is 60 degrees.
This high pressure system will get bumped out of here on Sunday as a cold front moves through the Suncoast. We will see warm temperatures however through the weekend with a short cool spell coming mainly Monday.
For Friday expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s near the coast and low 80′s elsewhere. Winds will be out of the east most of the day at 5-10 mph. Should be a really nice day.
Friday night clear and mild with a low on Saturday in the low 60′s slightly above the average of 59 degrees.
On Saturday we will see another nice day with generally mostly sunny skies with a gradual increase in some clouds later in the day in advance of a cold front. The high on Saturday will be around 80 degrees once again.
Saturday night clouds will be on the increase and we will see a chance for some rain mainly after midnight as the front moves closer to the Suncoast. The rain chance on Sunday morning is at 40% right now.
The cooler air will take its time reaching us so expect the low on Sunday morning in the mid to upper 60′s to start the day with mostly cloudy skies in the beginning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high on Sunday expected in the mid 70′s falling somewhat later in the day.
Monday looks to be the coolest with highs only in the low 70′s under partly cloudy skies. After Monday temperatures warm up into the upper 70′s through Thanksgiving with only a slight chance for a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves in from the Gulf.
