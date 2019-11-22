Chalkboard Champion: High school teacher recognized for giving to students and beautifying campus

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County teacher is now the newest Chalkboard Champion and the recipient of $500.
John Silva is a science teacher at Bayshore High School.
"What the students are learning is about how to create their own garden, how to grow, how to live off the land, you know, the urban garden concept. They're really learning why agribusiness and agriculture is so important," said Silva.
Silva is credited for beautifying the campus courtyard area by planting flowers and shrubs.
"When we started this was all grass and weeds. Many of these students have never picked up a shovel or trowel so this is an eye-opening experience," he said.
Students get hands-on experience in his class.
"He showed us how to do it and everything. I'm from Russia, I have a house there so I'm actually planning to go there and grow some flowers like he taught us," said 10th grade student Anastasia Sysoeva.
Silva said the money will help him buy small windmills and solar panels for the outdoor courtyard area.
