Woman accused of hitting child with iron when he wouldn’t get out of bed

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say she hit the victim with an iron.
On Tuesday, deputies say 43-year-old Latorria Dashaune Eldridge was angry when the victim, no age given, wouldn't get out of bed. She yelled at the victim, then began hitting him with an iron, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim jumped out of bed and ran outside to flee Eldridge, but deputies say she followed, striking him several times.
Deputies responded around 8:30am and took Eldridge into custody on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm.
The victim suffered cuts and bruises and at some point was bitten on the arm, but denied medical treatment.
