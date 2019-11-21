Some weekend rain possible as a cold front moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A light jacket or sweater will be needed once again through 10 a.m. Thursday and then with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70′s.
The beautiful mid-November weather will continue on Friday as high pressure continues to dominate our weather. We will see temperatures warm as well as winds will shift more to the east and we lose that northerly component to the direction of wind.
Mostly sunny skies are expected again on Friday with highs generally in the upper 70′s which is typical for this time of year.
This trend will continue through Saturday with a high around 80 expected with mostly sunny skies and not mention of any rain. A cold front will move in after midnight on Saturday and bring a chance for a few showers early Sunday morning.
Sunday expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at sunrise with some clearing later in the day. The high on Sunday will be in the mid 70′s. The low Monday morning will be in the mid 50′s.
Look for a cool day on Monday with a high of 72 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Things will warm up quickly as highs will be in the upper 70′s both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tropical storm Sebastien will continue to spin way out in the central Atlantic as it gets picked up by a cold front on Thursday. It will become a non-tropical low on Friday.
