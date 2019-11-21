School resource officer says Sarasota Schools retaliated after she reported teacher to police, leading to his arrest for allegedly inappropriately touching students

Two days later, the student said she was wearing a button up cardigan sweater and her bra might have been visible. She said as she entered the classroom, Guss grabbed the sweater and moved it up over the front of her bra, pushing his thumb inside her bra and touching the skin above her breast. The student said Guss did it while staring into her eyes and she was very scared. She said she told Guss to get his hands off her and he said, “It’s okay.”