Police return stolen bulldog that helped them find pair allegedly behind Sarasota burglary spree

That tidbit proved to be key. A citizen spotted a person walking a bulldog on October 20 and police swarmed, finding 52-year-old Tracie Eileen Defee of Patterson, California and 48-year-old Michael Paine of Sarasota hiding in a bathroom of a home on the 200 block of Grant Drive. In a rear bedroom of the home, police say they found suitcases packed with laundry, toiletry items, paintings, multiple keys to homes and cars, a wallet, a ledger book and silver items, none of which belonged to the homeowner.