Overnight fire at Manatee County elementary school damages office

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An electrical fire caused damaged to an office at Manatee Elementary School overnight.
City of Bradenton Fire Department was called to the school on 6th Avenue East around 3:45am when an alarm was activated. When firefighters arrived, they could smell smoke and see a haze in the corridor.
A search of the building uncovered heavy smoke and water in the school office. The sprinkler system had extinguished the blaze, which firefighters say was electrical in nature.
There were no injuries and crews say smoke and water damage was limited to one building.
The school relocated affected rooms so there would be little to no impact on students and staff.
