First Alert Weather: We will see changing weather by the weekend and a shower before Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in control of our weather today with sunny skies and a warm afternoon after a cool start. The position of the high will direct winds out of the east today and start the process of bringing moisture back to our atmosphere. This will raise our night-time temperatures by the weekend and alow our afternoon highs to reach 80 degrees or more. A front will approach by the weekend and clouds will increase. There will be a chance for showers overnight Saturday with clearing skies the second half of the day on Sunday. Winds will pick up on Sunday as cooler air moves in.