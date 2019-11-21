FDOT to hold public meeting about I-75 and Clark Rd. interchange project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, November 21st to talk about the changes coming to the I-75 and Clark Road interchange.
Those changes include creating an eight-lane diverging diamond interchange, reconstructing the on and off ramps on to I-75, as well as a 12-foot auxiliary lane on I-75. A noise barrier wall, sidewalks, and bike lanes will be added along Clark Road. Hurricane resilient traffic signals will be added along the roadway as well.
The meeting will be held at The St. John's United Methodist Church from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be no formal presentation, just FDOT officials answering questions about the project.
This project is expected to begin during the summer of 2021 and take about two and a half years to complete.
