Troopers: Driver runs red light, crashes into Sarasota County school bus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charges are pending in a crash involving a school bus that happened early Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Troopers say around 7:30am, a Sarasota County school bus was on the I-75 southbound exit ramp, coming onto Clark Road, when 55-year-old James Rizza of North Port ran a red light, crashing his Kia Forte into the left side of the school bus.
The 62-year-old bus driver and his passenger, a 9-year-old boy, were uninjured. Rizza was taken to Doctors Hospital with minor injuries.
Troopers say charges in the accident are pending.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.