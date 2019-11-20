First Alert Weather: The rest of the work week features lots of sunshine with cool mornings and mild afternoons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The next two days will feature cool and crisp mornings and plenty of sunshine to lift afternoon temperatures into the mid 70′s. The fair weather will be provided by an area of high pressure to our northwest directing our winds out of the north. The dry air will permit a rapid warm-up once the dawn breaks and drive high temperatures to about 75 degrees. Tomorrow will be close to a carbon copy of today.
By Thursday the area of high pressure drifts to the Atlantic and our winds respond with an eastward turn. This will alow moisture to return to the Suncoast and keep the night-time lows warmer. It will also bring a few extra clouds into the forecast but we will remain dry. Highs will also warm as we approach the 80-degree mark. The high will be moving to make way for the next front that will bring a chance of late Saturday or early Sunday showers to the forecast. The rains should be light and gone by mid-day Sunday. Winds will pick up a bit on Sunday as some cooler air moves in and returns us to the low 70′s.
