First Alert Weather: The rest of the work week features lots of sunshine with cool mornings and mild afternoons

By Thursday the area of high pressure drifts to the Atlantic and our winds respond with an eastward turn. This will alow moisture to return to the Suncoast and keep the night-time lows warmer. It will also bring a few extra clouds into the forecast but we will remain dry. Highs will also warm as we approach the 80-degree mark. The high will be moving to make way for the next front that will bring a chance of late Saturday or early Sunday showers to the forecast. The rains should be light and gone by mid-day Sunday. Winds will pick up a bit on Sunday as some cooler air moves in and returns us to the low 70′s.