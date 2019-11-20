Fire sparks in kitchen area of Venice home

Fire Investigation Underway in Venice
By ABC7 Staff | November 20, 2019 at 9:01 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 9:01 AM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - State fire marshals are working to determine what sparked a house fire in Venice Tuesday night.

Crews were called to Aucilla Drive, which is in the Grand Palm development off River Road, around 8:30pm. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the home and a fire was found in the kitchen area.

Firefighters put out the blaze and thankfully no one was home at the time. A cat was rescued and is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.