Fire sparks in kitchen area of Venice home

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - State fire marshals are working to determine what sparked a house fire in Venice Tuesday night.
Crews were called to Aucilla Drive, which is in the Grand Palm development off River Road, around 8:30pm. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the home and a fire was found in the kitchen area.
Firefighters put out the blaze and thankfully no one was home at the time. A cat was rescued and is expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
