Ellenton home covered in bees after owner extracts honey in his garage

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds, maybe thousands of bees are swarming a home in Ellenton.
Local beekeeper Pedro Mello says the bees began swarming his home Monday after he extracted honey from his beehives inside of his garage. He says after that, the bees smelled the honey and came from everywhere trying to get into his garage.
Mello says the bees covering his home are not the ones from his hive, but bees from all around his neighborhood trying make their way inside his home.
“They smelled the honey and they don’t have flowers now and they look for something to take home to keep working. Always when I extract honey this happens” says Mello.
Mello has been a beekeeper for 36 years. He’s been extracting honey in his garage since 2003.
