City of Bradenton to discuss proposed ordinance that would ban panhandling

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton will hold a public hearing Wednesday to discuss a proposed ordinance that would ban panhandling on roadways and medians.
Under the ordinance, a pedestrian caught panhandling will first receive a citation. Repeat offenders could be fined up to $500 and face 60 days in jail.
Those who oppose the proposal say it’s a violation of freedom of speech. But, city officials say this would be beneficial for safety reasons.
“We don’t want people walking in streets. There has been complaints of people banging on people’s car windows and stuff like that. We don’t want any of that happening. It’s an issue to have people out in the streets where people may be turning," said Jeannie Roberts who is the Communications Coordinator for the City of Bradenton.
At the public hearing on November 20th, a vote is expected to be made on the ordinance. If approved it will become a law for the city.
