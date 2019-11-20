City leaders want downtown Bradenton to be more inviting to younger generations

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - City leaders in Bradenton are hoping a study will help identify paths to create a more inviting atmosphere for younger generations, bringing them new ways and activities to enjoy the downtown area.
Realize Bradenton, the City of Bradenton and the Manatee Chamber of Commerce are putting their heads together to revitalize downtown Bradenton.
Bri Dine is just 18-years old and is the owner of new juice bar The Daily Dose. She says she’s excited about the study and how it could bring more business and younger people like herself to the area.
“I think the overall desire to grow is what’s exciting here. It’s not everywhere else. It’s not everywhere that they’re excited to develop. That’s why I wanted to be apart of the study," says Dine.
Other downtown Bradenton business owners like Dine are excited about the study and how it will impact the growth of the area.
“Some of the things we’d like to see downtown are more festivals, pop-ups, live music events. Things to help the community know they can come down here, shop local, shop small and they can support the community that way,” says Rusty Cricket owner Colleen Clapper.
Overall the study is costing $30,000 and should be complete by April.
“I grew up here and to see all things that used to go on in the downtown area that used to be the center of activity and to see it all disappear during my lifetime here, it’s really exciting to see that we can bring it back," says Carl Callahan, the city’s Director of Economic Development.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.