Manatee County man charged with attempted murder, accused of hitting victim with car

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man has been arrested on charged of attempted murder after deputies say he hit a person with his car, dragging the victim for around a block.
The sheriff's office says around 8pm on Monday, the victim went to a friend's home on 101st Street West in Bradenton to pick up some furniture when he got into a verbal argument with 56-year-old David Nichols.
The victim left on foot and that's when deputies say Nichols ran him over with a car, dragging the victim underneath the vehicle for around a block.
Deputies say Nichols fled and a nearby resident heard the victim yelling for help in the roadway and called 911.
The victim suffered severe injuries, including several fractures and head trauma. He was taken to Blake Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.
Deputies say they found the suspected vehicle used in the crime in a nearby mobile home park and took Nichols into custody a short time later at 113th Street West and Cortez Road.
Nichols is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery involving a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.